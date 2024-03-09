CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- Chesapeake Bay has reached a significant milestone in its oyster restoration efforts, with the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance (COA) announcing the addition of 6 billion oysters directly to the Bay since 2017. This achievement, made possible through federal, state, and local efforts, marks a significant step toward COA's ambitious goal of adding 10 billion new oysters to the Bay by 2025.
The COA's count includes oysters added to the Bay and its tributaries through restoration and aquaculture initiatives. Major contributions toward the 10 billion oyster goal have come from extensive restoration projects in Maryland and Virginia, focused on 11 Bay tributaries, with completion expected by 2025.
Tanner Council, COA Senior Manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, expressed excitement about the progress, stating, "We're seeing an exciting oyster renaissance on the Bay, from massive tributary scale-efforts down to widespread citizen involvement and public awareness."
Maryland's oyster count in 2023 was boosted by record-setting restoration efforts led by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Oyster Recovery Partnership. In Virginia, oyster aquaculture saw substantial growth, with approximately 119 million oysters recorded in 2023, supporting local economies while enhancing water quality and habitat.
In addition to large-scale initiatives, small-scale restoration projects and individual efforts, such as oyster gardening, have contributed significantly to the Bay's oyster population. These efforts highlight the widespread embrace of oyster restoration and aquaculture throughout the region.
The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, founded by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in 2018, has grown to include over 110 nonprofits, academic institutions, businesses, and aquaculture operations. Together, these partners advocate for accelerating oyster restoration, science-based fisheries management, and expanding the oyster aquaculture industry.
To support progress in oyster restoration and aquaculture, COA provides research funding, facilitates collaborations between partners, and hosts events like the annual Chesapeake Oyster Science Symposium. The recent announcement of Oyster Innovation Awards totaling $140,000 further underscores COA's commitment to advancing oyster-related research and technologies.
Despite their critical role in the ecosystem, oyster populations in Chesapeake Bay remain a fraction of historical levels. Restoration efforts and aquaculture play a vital role in revitalizing this keystone species, benefiting water quality, habitat, and the local economy.