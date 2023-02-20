GEORGETOWN, Del. - More of the dogs that were rescued after the discovery of a dogfighting event in Seaford in early January have been cleared by the Brandywine Valley SPCA and are available for adoption.
Six men have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies for their roles in the dogfighting and 18 dogs were taken into custody. While some were unable to recover from injuries sustained in the fighting and died, others have been cared for by teams at the Brandywine Valley SPCA that focused on both physical and invisible wounds.
"The emotional healing from a dog that is lying on concrete, terrified, and won't make eye contact to a dog now that's running and smiling and playing- it's just amazing how resilient they are," said Laura Page, director of lifesaving with Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Page told WRDE that the dogs have spent weeks receiving love and that they are ready to find forever homes, but they will require patient owners.
"They've never heard a vacuum cleaner, they've never heard a television," Page said.
Six dogs are available for adoption at the time of writing and two others will be available for adoption once they complete their medical treatment. For those interested in adopting one of these dogs, Brandywine Valley SPCA recommends scheduling a visit to the shelter with Laura Page for all family members and pets in the home to meet the adoptable dogs.
Laura Page can be reached at lpage@bvspca.org. More information regarding pet adoptions can be found on the Brandywine Valley SPCA website.