DELMARVA - Summer has unofficially started and the busiest season along the Delaware and Maryland coasts is underway. Aside from crowds and traffic, exciting events are coming to communities across the peninsula.
In June, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the Ocean City Air Show on June 10 and 11. Fighter jets will soar over the beach and boardwalk, performing in tight formations and solo shows in which they'll reach 1,000 mph. More information on show specifics can be found in this article and ticket packages are available at www.ocairshow.com.
Also in June is the annual Running of the Bull in Dewey Beach. The Starboard announced that the Spain-inspired bull run will hit the streets of Dewey on June 24. The event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a variety of organizations over the last 25 years. This year's fundraiser will benefit the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
July is full of fireworks with shows taking place down the coast. Rehoboth Beach will be celebrating Independence Day on July 2, with its fireworks show expected to start as early as 8 p.m. that Sunday along with a 10-piece band. The display will launch from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman streets. Other coastal towns will celebrate on July 4, with displays in Lewes and Bethany Beach set to launch at dusk. Bethany will also have a parade, which is still accepting float entries. Ocean City will have fireworks over the ocean near downtown and also uptown in Northside Park. At both the park and the Caroline Street Stage, music will begin at 8 and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
The Delaware State Fair returns in July. Games, rides, exhibits, livestock, and live music will be at the Harrington fairgrounds from July 20 through July 29. This year's concert lineup includes Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, and Nelly. More on the full lineup and ticket information can be found here. Entries for many exhibits like baking competitions, children's craft contests, the pretty animal contest, and more are open until 11:59 p.m. on June 1.
Also in late July is the annual pony swim in Chincoteague. Festivities begin the weekend before the swim with the southern herd roundup starting around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. "Saltwater cowboys" will gather the wild ponies and their foals, a group that is expected to total over 200 animals. The swim is scheduled for the morning of July 26 and will be followed the next day by the pony auction. They will then swim back to Assateague on July 28. The purpose of the auction is to control the herd population and raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which cares for the horses throughout the year. Throughout the week from Monday through Saturday there will be a carnival starting at 7 p.m.
This August will see the 50th anniversary of the White Marlin Open fishing tournament. The deep-sea fishing event is held each year in Ocean City and awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin, and swordfish. Since it started in 1974, over 114,000 anglers have participated and winners have been awarded over $95 million in prize money. The event is open to all, with competitors ranging from novice level to those with more experience. Each boat is able to enter the tournament based on the amount they can pay to enter, their perceived skill level, and targeted species. This year's event will take place from Aug. 7 through 11. More information can be found at www.whitemarlinopen.com.