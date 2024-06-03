SEAFORD, Del. –Seaford Police arrested six people on drug and gun charges after responding to a shots fired report in the Mearfield Development. The suspects, aged 18 to 22, were found with concealed guns and drugs.
Shortly after midnight on June 1, Seaford Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Mearfield Development. Upon arrival, officers said they observed numerous cars leaving the area of a residence under construction. During a traffic stop, officers discovered a gun that was later determined to be concealed in the car. The occupants were detained, and a search revealed additional guns and drugs, said Seaford PD.
The Seaford Police Department arrested Johnny Cetoute, 22, Ramone Clayton, 19, Denzel Altenor, 18, Elton Joseph, 22, and Maxyondy Jean Baptiste, 21, all of Seaford, on multiple drug and weapons charges. The six individuals were transported to Seaford PD and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Firearm) (3 Counts)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
The defendants were presented to JP Court 7 and committed to the Department of Corrections on $73,100.00 cash bail each. Anyone with information related to this case or any other criminal activity is urged to contact the Seaford Police Department.