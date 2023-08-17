NEW CHURCH, Va. - Skeletal remains found in Accomack County could be connected to a missing person from Wicomico County.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says remains consistent with human features were discovered on June 23, 2023 on Green Hill Road in New Church.
The agency says it had been searching different wooded areas throughout Accomack County after detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office received information that a missing person's body had been disposed of in the county.
The sheriff's office says a positive identification is pending, but three people have been charged. 32-year-old Johmon Lawrence Handy, 23-year-old Ronjai Allen Wharton and 33-year-old Amanda Rooks, all from Salisbury, have been charged with Concealment or Destruction of Physical Evidence In a Felony Offense and Concealment or Transportation of a Dead Body. All three suspects are currently incarcerated in Maryland detention facilities awaiting extradition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org
The investigation is continuing.