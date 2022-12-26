Slam Dunk to the Beach is Back in Sussex County

LEWES, Del.- Nothing but net, and nothing but slam dunks.
Slam Dunk to the Beach is back and with the tournament bringing the country's top prospects, comes opportunity for Sussex county. Dr. Matt Robinson, Chairman at Slam Dunk to the Beach said, We're bringing unique visitors to Sussex county and specifically in the Lewes area. They wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the tournament. I think the second thing is the awareness that's brought to the area through the streaming of our games."
While businesses around town welcome the annual tournament, Lauren Salerno who works as a bartender/server at Mr. P's Wood Fired Pizzeria said, "We are impacted greatly by any of them at the high school. The Slam Dunk is a nice one because it's right around Christmas time so it brings a lot of people, a lot of families into the business and that's what we're about."
Now with the influx of people and basketball lovers alike comes a sense of pride for Sussex county.
Paul Bauer, who is an organizer with Slam Dunk to the Beach said, "I think it connects you to your community first and foremost. You know you're part of this community you live and breathe this day to day and to have an event like this and little Sussex county every year and the weight of this event here as well how big this thing has gotten. I think that's why everybody wants to be involved with it."
Courtney Maccubbin, a barista at Notting Hill said, "Really, it's a really cool opportunity. I've seen some great things come out of it and it's just really cool to see all these other people other than you know what's right here in a come and play basketball."
Scott Thomas, the Executive Director of Southern Delaware Tourism said, "It keeps the energy rolling even after Christmas is over and into New Years."