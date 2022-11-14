SLAM DUNK TO THE BEACH WILL MAKE ITS RETURN

LEWES, Del.- Pushing the pace, alley oop, slam dunk. Slam Dunk To The Beach that is, it's coming back.
The schedule for Slam Dunk To The Beach was released this past Friday and the stage is set for some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation. Along with 3 local schools, Cape Henlopen boys and girls squads and Seaford's boys team that are part of this year's field.
Once again Cape Henlopen High School will play host to Slam Dunk and officials there appreciate what the event brings to the community. Chairman of Slam Dunk To The Beach, Dr. Matthew Robinson said, "Real positive light on the local, local community and it's something they really rally behind and then like I said, they've got this great memory of seeing this high level basketball right in their backyard. We're really happy about delivering that and we're excited that we bring new visitors to Sussex County every year. I mean, people who come for the first time, enjoy it and they want to come back again."
Local teams like Cape Henlopen takes pride in competing with the best and being included. This is the second year girls will play in the tournament. The Coach of Cape Henlopen Girls Team Pat Woods said, "you know when it comes down to you're showcasing the talent and expressing the abilities that you have as a person as an athlete, some people express themselves in art and drawing and words literature and whatever job you have and I have but for these kids they they express themselves in athletics this is what I can do is when my god given abilities let me show you what what I can do."
With some the best being in town, the last week in December it brings memories that a lot of local athletes and the community won't forget. Coach of the Cape Henlopen Boys Team Stephen Re said, "Those guys something that they remember for the rest of our life, we've actually matched up with some of those teams in the past where we've had kids that said, hey, I'd see that kid that we played against him when I was in high school."