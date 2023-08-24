Slaughter Beach's Shockley Park closed for renovations

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- Shockley Park is closed for renovations.
The park is receiving a new jungle gym and playground, as well as a repaved basketball and tennis court.
Town treasurer Joanne Plescia says the two had left over money from a state grant and decided to put that towards the park.
"What we're trying to do is create a larger park that will work for like from three year old's to 12 year old's," she said. "We figure like from 13 and on you can play basketball or go to the beach."
There are multiple other additions also in the works, such as a bocce court and a walking path- though the walking path is still in discussions, as the town has applied for a grant.
Neighbor Michael Erisman says these additions may attract more people to the town.
"What I see Is renters that come here, they come here time and again," he said. "They'll come for the facilities that we have here."
The park is closed as finishing touches are installed. It is expected to be complete by September 1.