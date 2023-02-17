OCEAN CITY, Md. - After more whales have been found east of Ocean City, a slow zone has been put in effect through March 3rd. The most recent slow zone was put in place Feb. 7 through Feb. 22.
Right whales, one of the most endangered large whale species according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were detected by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution near Ocean City on Tuesday.
These are the coordinates for the most recent voluntary slow zone:
NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°38' N
SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 37°58' N
EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°13' W
WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°04' W