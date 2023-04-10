OCEAN CITY, Md- Boaters in Worcester County are asked to slow down after right whales were spotted in the area.
According to NOAA, the Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science detected the presence of right whales on Friday.
Until April 22nd, boaters are asked to slow down to 10 knots or less in the area, to protect the endangered species as much as possible.
East of Ocean City, MD Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective April 7-22, 2023
Waters bounded by:
NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°38' N
SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 37°58' N
EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°13' W
WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°04' W
Please visit the NOAA Fisheries website for more information.