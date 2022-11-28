Small Businesses Ramp Up Online Presence for Cyber Monday

DELAWARE- Local businesses are ramping up their online presence for holiday shopping and Cyber Monday.
Butch Bernstein, Owner of BS Barbeque, is selling online gift cards to compete with the other bigger restaurants that do the same.
"A lot of people like to pre-order before they come out to the trailer to see what you offer," Bernstein said.
Other businesses are creating deals to draw people to shop local.
"There is a lot of competition out there which has grown throughout the years and we just had to keep up with it. They can have the best of both worlds," Tracy Rossetto, Owner of Critter Beach, said.
Blooming Boutique created an online store five years ago. The owners are expecting a usual boost this holiday season.
"People are looking for easy holiday gifts that are sent directly to their house," Alyssa Strohmeyer, with Blooming Boutique, said.