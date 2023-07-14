Smiling for driving slow: How new speed radars aim to slow drivers down

LONG NECK, Del.- DelDOT is looking to turn some frowns upside down- literally.
The agency is introducing speed radars that frown when you're speeding and smile when you're driving slow.
It's part of a pilot program. The signs will record speeds and see if drivers are slowing down near the signs.
11 of these pictorial radar signs are schedule to be built around Delaware. DelDOT says if the signs are successful in slowing people down, they will become an option for towns and counties to add to their roads.
One is coming near Long Neck Road and Radie Kay Lane.
Crystal Call, who works right by that intersection, says it might be just the thing to slow drivers down on a road that sees a lot of speeding.
"There's actually a lot of accidents, at least once or twice a month," she said. "They happen right here in front of our store."
State Representative Jeff Hilovsky, District 4 says these quirky signs speak to everyone.
"If it's a happy face or a sad face, it's going to make you slow down or become aware of your speed anyway," he said. "We're distracted by a lot of things and and maybe that'll help."
The signs are expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
Sussex County is getting two of these radars, with the other coming to Frankford on Bayard Drive near Jahnigen Blvd.