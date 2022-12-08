Smith Island, MD - Islanders and the Chesapeake Bay will soon share cleaner water. The island's current wastewater plant is deteriorating; however, that is soon to change.
Today, more than 12 million dollars in funding was approved towards installing a new, and advanced wastewater treatment facility on Smith Island.
According to the Maryland Board of Public Works, excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways.
The new treatment facility will help rejuvenate the bay, while also protecting the health of residents.