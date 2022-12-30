EWELL, Md. - Smith Island United was awarded a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation through the Hungry for History Program that will fund a historic sign marker for the Smith Island Cake.
The marker has not been created yet but will be erected in front of the Smith Island Cultural Center on Ewell.
The Hungry for History Program recognizes food history by telling the story of local and regional food specialties and commemorates significant dishes that have played a role in defining American culture and forging community identity.
In order to qualify, the authentic food must be at least 50 years old. Because the cake was not officially documented prior to the second printing of Mrs. Kitching's Smith Island Cookbook, the request was initially denied. The Beach to Bay Heritage Area stepped in to assist with completing the next successful application, which included handwritten letters from Smith Island bakers Mary Ada Marshall and Janice Marshall.
The letters shared memories of helping to bake Smith Island Cakes with their grandmothers and mothers, clearly placing the cake's history well beyond the 50 year mark.
Smith Island Cake was made Maryland's official state dessert in 2008.