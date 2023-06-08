GEORGETOWN, Del. - The haze continues to cover our area, and now, it has affected people's routines.
"It really hasn't been long since I realized this, but in these days that have passed, I haven't been able to go running. For the same reason, because of the smoke," Ángel Velásquez Díaz said.
Some are saying how odd this event is.
"It's just kind of little scary in a way, and then like the sky is just a little different today ... this looks like a little whole different world today or something like that," Rondell Thomas said.
For others, it's something completely new.
"Well, it does affect me because first of all, my eyes, and for the first time in the 22 years that I have been here in Delaware, I see all the smoke that is coming," Bersahi Soto said.
If you plan on going outside, limit your time outdoors or wear a mask.