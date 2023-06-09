Smoke Proves To Be A Problem For The Homeless

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The lingering smoke is continuing to be an issue for Sussex County's homeless population.
Homeless advocates have been giving out masks to those who have nowhere to go.
Lou Hernandez of Higher Ground Outreach says a lot of people have been coming to him looking for a place to get inside, and out of the smoke.
"It's always a concern for the folks that come here to higher ground, because they're exposed," he said. "They live out in the woods and they don't get the break that most people do where they can go home or stay inside."
Over in Milford, air quality was a bit worse than in the southern parts of the county today.
Martha Gery with Milford Advocacy for the Homeless said the smoke has proved to be an issue for the homeless.
"Some are hanging out in some of the stores for a short period of time to be able to get some relief, especially because we have a number of people who are either asthmatic or have some health issues," she said. "This just intensifies their breathing problems."
Air quality is expected to improve in the coming days.