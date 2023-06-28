Smoke returns to Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Smoke and bad air quality has returned to Delaware.
Delaware is currently in a Code Orange for air quality, with Code Red expected later in the week.
Lung specialist Dr. Victor Banzon says smoke adds particles like carbon monoxide and nitrogen monoxide- making conditions dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
"Patients and people want to go out and to live their lives and do things like even just cutting the grass or tending to their garden," he said. "And it's difficult."
Over at the CHEER center in Georgetown, CEO Ken Bock says says getting seniors to stay inside is key,
"We are telling everybody, particularly people with respiratory illnesses, to stay indoors as much as possible," he said. "If you have to be out, minimize your time outdoors and don't engage in any kind of strenuous activity."