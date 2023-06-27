OCEAN CITY, Md. - After being struck by lightning early Tuesday morning, Smoker's BBQ Pit in Ocean City will be closed until further notice. The restaurant on Stephen Decatur Highway shared that "a massive fire" during storms Monday night and Tuesday morning destroyed the inside and part of a side building.
The Ocean City Fire Department responded around 4:15 a.m. to find fire showing from the restaurant.
"While this stinks, it's not a total loss," the restaurant posted. "We need time to rebuild and come back better than ever. We will see you soon."