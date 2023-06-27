Smoker's BBQ Pit lightning fire

While most of the damage occurred inside the building, burned areas could be seen from the exterior of Smoker's BBQ Pit. Courtesy Smoker's BBQ Pit.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - After being struck by lightning early Tuesday morning, Smoker's BBQ Pit in Ocean City will be closed until further notice. The restaurant on Stephen Decatur Highway shared that "a massive fire" during storms Monday night and Tuesday morning destroyed the inside and part of a side building.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded around 4:15 a.m. to find fire showing from the restaurant.

Fire department at Smoker's

The fire department responded to the fire early Tuesday morning. Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department.

"While this stinks, it's not a total loss," the restaurant posted. "We need time to rebuild and come back better than ever. We will see you soon."