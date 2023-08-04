SNOW HILL, Md. - A fire at a two story home Wednesday evening was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire marshal says that the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company was sent to the West Market Street Home at around 7:20, and discovered fire showing on several sides of it. They say the company extinguished the fire quickly and made sure all people in the home were evacuated.
The fire marshal came in to investigate, they say, and determined that the fire was accidental in nature, coming from improperly discarded smoking materials in bed within a bedroom.
They say crews stayed on the scene for around two hours to make sure the fire was completely put out.
Snow Hills was helped by Pocomoke, Stockton, Newark, and Girdletree Volunteer Fire Companies, says the fire marshal. The American Red Cross helped the people displaced by the fires.
They say no injuries were reported.