SMYRNA, Del. - A house fire that took place Monday morning in Smyrna has caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damages, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
The office says that that the Citizens Hose Co of Smyrna was sent to the home around 3:15 a.m., which is located on Furies Street in the Ashland Development southwest of the corporate limits of Smyrna.
When the firefighters arrived, the office says they were met with heavy fire with exposure to several other homes. They say the home had people in it at the time but everyone inside was safely evacuated.
According to the office, nearby Kent and New Castle County fire departments responded to help with the fire, placing it under control by 5:15 a.m.
The office says that the Deputy State Fire Marshals were sent to the scene to conduct an investigation, determining that it started on the house's back porch. They say the cause is still under investigation.
The Red Cross of Delmarva is helping with the people who lived in the home.