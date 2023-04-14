Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, southwesterly breezes, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts today across Delaware. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 25 to 35 percent across the region. Winds will be somewhat light and not as gusty as the past couple of days. However, this afternoon into early evening winds will still be sustained 8 to 12 mph, and a brief gust to 20 mph cannot be ruled out. Fine fuels in the form of dry or dead vegetation will be quite dry as well, and conducive to fire starts and fairly quick fire spread. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.