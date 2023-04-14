SMYRNA, Del. - A house on East Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna was intentionally set on fire Thursday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
The Citizens Hose Company from Smyrna responded to the fire shortly before 10 p.m. and found an active fire inside the home, though no one was inside at the time. An investigation conducted by deputy fire marshals determined that the fire was intentionally started and damaged is estimated at around $100,000. No one was injured at the site of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact investigators at fire.marshal@delaware.gov or 302-739-4447.