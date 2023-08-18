SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police department says it has arrested two men for mail theft after a several-month investigation.
According to police, the first man, 25-year-old David Rodriguez from Smyrna worked at the post office. They say he stole checks and other banking cards from the mail. He often altered and cashed the checks, say police, and used the banking cards for purchases and withdrawals.
Detectives say they were able to link 33-year-old Anthony Bray from Dover to the scheme.
They say Rodriguez was arrested from his home without issue on August 15th, finding several pieces of stolen mail, as well as drugs and weapons, inside. Police say Bray was arrested by Dover Police Department in relation to a drug dealing investigation. They say the two were charged with the following:
David Rodriguez:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- 9 counts of Identity Theft.
- Possession with intent to Deliver.
- 2 counts of Possession of deadly weapon by a person prohibited.
- Conspiracy
- 3 counts of theft where victim is 62 or older
- 92 counts of theft
- 10 counts of selling stolen property
- 9 counts of unlawful use of a credit card
- 3 counts of Endangering the welfare of a child
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Official Misconduct
Police say he was issued an over $30,000 secured bond and committed to the DOC in lieu of a future hearing.
Anthony Bray:
- 9 counts of Identity Theft
- Conspiracy
- Criminal Impersonation
- 9 counts of Unlawful use of Payment Card
- 83 counts of receiving stolen property.
Police say he received an almost $32,000 unsecured bond but stays held by DOC on other charges.
Smyrna police is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact them.