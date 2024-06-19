HARTLY, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested Paul Rowan, 53, of Smyrna, for his seventh felony DUI following an injury crash on Slaughter Station Road Tuesday afternoon.
On June 18, at around 12:19 p.m., troopers responded to an overturned Isuzu Rodeo in the 2000 block of Slaughter Station Road. According to the police report, the driver and passenger walked away from the scene before troopers arrived. Troopers located the driver, Rowan, and a 45-year-old female passenger walking away from the crash site. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A search of the Isuzu revealed drug paraphernalia.
At the hospital, Rowan exhibited signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. Subsequent checks revealed Rowan had six prior DUI convictions.
Following his release from the hospital, Rowan was taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the following offenses:
- Seventh Offense DUI (Felony)
- First Degree Vehicular Assault (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol or Drugs
- Multiple Traffic Offenses
Rowan was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,750 cash bond.