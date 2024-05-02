GEORGETOWN, Del. - After 800 days at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Snoop the dog has been adopted.
Snoop came to Delaware over two years ago from an overcrowded shelter in Florida. He is four years old and has been a volunteer and staff favorite, known for his sweet smile and silly personality. He loves sitting for treats, tossing toys around and walking along trails. Now, he loves his new family, too! Snoop was so good that CoastTV featured him last summer as one of our Pets of the Day!
SPCA staff say there were tears of joy as he left them to join his new family and that he's doing great.
"He is absolutely wonderful, the sweetest man, and settled in so well," said one of his new family members.