(SNOW HILL, Md) According to the Town of Snow Hill after going through many different designs they are proud to adopt their new logo.
The Town says goal for this logo was to represent the multifaceted aspects of Snow Hill and the character that it's residents see and visitors get to experience. The designs were submitted by local artist. The artist design they chose was Snow Hill resident Julia Allinder.
According to the Town Allinder is a Salisbury University Graduate with a degree in graphic design, she loves the small town feel of Snow-Hill along with the beauty and tranquility of the nearby waters
The Town says the logo shows the Pocomoke River and the iconic cypress trees while also paying homage to the historic Worcester County Circuit Court cupola in the center.
According to the Town they are excited to have a new logo that captures the charm of the town in one image and to promote all that they have to offer.