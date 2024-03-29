SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has officially closed its investigation into the fight that occurred following a basketball game at Snow Hill High School on the night of Jan. 18.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation identified six minors who actively participated in the fight. Referrals have been completed for each individual and have been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.
In addition to the minors, the Sheriff's Office identified six adults who were also involved in the fight. Applications for Charges were filed against the adults and were presented to a District Court Commissioner for consideration.
The Sheriff's Office says The District Court Commissioner found Probable Cause in each application and issued Criminal Summons for the following individuals:
- Zyaire Nahshon Lamont Johnson, 18
- Anthony Lamont Bibbins Jr., 18
- Gionni La Trae Murph, 25
- Jowan Delone Clayton, 29
- Juliun Shabrian Holden, 19
- Takhai Raijon Wise, 24
Charges for the adults include:
- Second-Degree Assault
- Disorderly Conduct
- Threatening harm to students and employees on school grounds
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says that to protect the identities of the victims, no further information will be released.