SNOW HILL, Md. - Snow Hill Middle School and neighboring schools sheltered in place this morning after the rumor of a shooting threat.
The Worcester County Sheriff's office says around 10:30 this morning it was made aware of a social media post posing a shooting threat to the middle school.
Sheriffs and officers of the Snow Hill Police Department responded to the schools to investigate.
Once they decided students and staff were safe, classes continued. As of 1 p.m., the threat was found to be not credible, and schools went on with their day as normal.