SNOW HILL, Md. - An underground pipe north of Old Furnace Road on MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) will be getting replaced this weekend, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The administration says that work will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, weather permitting.
During the replacement, the administration says there will be a single lane closure with a flagger directing traffic. They say there will also be electronic signs, reflective barrels, and temporary traffic signs to help guide drivers through the work zone.
According to the administration, their contractor Covington Machine and Welding Inc. from Annapolis will be doing the work.
The administration reminds drivers of the Maryland Move Over Law, which requires drivers to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and drivers who encounter a roadside emergency.