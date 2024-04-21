SNOW HILL, Md.- The road repair that was scheduled for April 17 to 18 has been postponed to April 22 and 23, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, crews will close the northbound lane of MD 12, near River Street, to begin roadwork.
The sheriff's office said the southbound lane of MD 12 with remain open for traffic until the repair is complete. The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, April 23 at 7 a.m. Police remind drivers to expect significant delays during work hours.