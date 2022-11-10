SNOW HILL, Md. - The Town of Snow Hill says that they are looking for applicants for the the position of a Full-Time Executive Administrator.
“Our Deputy Town Manager, Margot Resto, has accepted a position with The Lower Shore Land Trust," said Town Manager Rick Pollitt. "We congratulate Margot on this new opportunity on her career path. Margot’s last official day will be Friday, November 11, but she has generously offered to divide her time between the Town and the Land Trust for a period of transition. Needless to say, we all wish her well and will expect to see her often as her contributions to the quality of life in Snow Hill continue.”
The Town says that the salary for the job will change based on qualifications and experience of the applicant, with benefits such as insurance, retirement, vacation time, sick leave, personal leave, and holidays.
According to the Town, the job will provide both direct and indirect support to the Town Manager, Mayor, and Council in management of the Town Hall office and the different departments within, as well as managing human resources, insurance, and handling other administrative duties. They say a full job description is available on the Town's website.
“It was an extremely difficult decision to leave such a wonderful position with the Town of Snow Hill," said Margot Resto. "I have learned so much in my three years here and I am grateful for the time I’ve spent coming to work each day with such an exceptional team of human beings. I will miss all of them greatly. I expect our paths to cross again and I look forward to continued collaboration with the Town in my new position with Lower Shore Land Trust.”
The Town says that those interested in applying for the position have to email a letter on interest and resume to Rick Pollitt at townmanager@snowhillmd.com by November 18th, 2022.