DELAWARE- The nation's symbol, bald eagles, were on the verge of extinction during the mid twentieth century, according to DNREC. However, protections put in place by the federal and state governments have done their part and the eagle is no longer endangered.
Still, wildlife experts keep a close eye on the species, as they do many flora and fauna, to ensure the population remains healthy. In March of 2023, DNREC conducted a thorough survey of potential eagle nests throughout the state. Over a span of two days, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s raptor, grassland and forest bird biologist, Jordan Brown, visited 173 historic and reported eagles’ nests throughout Delaware.
Brown found that 121 nests were confirmed as eagles’ nests, with 82 of those being designated as active. This is an increase from 2018, when the last survey similar to this was performed and DNREC recorded 106 nests, 77 of which were actively being used by eagles.
In 1987, only four active bald eagle nests were observed in Delaware during a survey, said Brown. It’s based on this data that DNREC has determined that the population has rebounded.
"If these species are declining, there has to be a reason, so when we look at these species it’s really important for us to understand human-environmental relationships. Also, the direction that the eagle population is trending may indicate an overall problem with the environment and something that may have a direct effect on human health," said Brown.
DNREC says the best places for spotting bald eagles in their natural habit are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Milton, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Smyrna, the Nanticoke River and the DuPont Nature Center in Milford.
If you spot and would like to report a bald eagle nest, you can do so at DNREC’s reporting web page. Submissions will be used by the Department when it conducts its next eagle survey in the years to come.