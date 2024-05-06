DOVER, Del.- The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) in Delaware has officially opened registration for its upcoming Social Equity Workshops, designed to support stakeholders interested in obtaining a Social Equity license in the state's burgeoning adult-use recreational marijuana sector.
According to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, social equity licenses will be issued as well as microbusiness licenses and open licenses.
Those who are eligible for a Social Equity license are as follows:
- Applicants must have lived for at least 5 of the last 15 years in an area designated as disproportionately impacted, with a detailed map of these areas to be released this summer.
- Individuals must have been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a marijuana-related offense under Delaware law before April 23, 2023, excluding delivery to a minor or offenses involving a Tier 3 quantity of marijuana.
- Eligibility extends to those with a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent who meets the above conviction criteria.
A number of workshops for prospective license holders are as follows:
New Castle County: June 5, 2024, at the Stanton Campus, Delaware Technical Community College, Newark
Sussex County: June 12, 2024, at the Owens Campus, Delaware Technical Community College, Georgetown
City of Wilmington: June 18, 2024, at the Wilmington Campus, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington
Kent County: June 25, 2024, at the DNREC, Richardson & Robbins Building, Dover
All workshops are scheduled from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, with presentations starting at 4:00 pm.
Maryland has also instituted Social Equity licenses, with advocates saying it helps minority-owned businesses and areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs.
For additional information or to register for a workshop, interested parties are encouraged to visit the OMC's official website at Omc.delaware.gov.