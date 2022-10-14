Social Security Increase Has Some Seniors Worried

DELAWARE- Seniors can expect an 8.7% increase on their social security checks starting in January 2023. That is the highest raise in about 30 years. However, not everyone says this will help.
Edna Gibbs works at the Milford Senior Center in the cafeteria. She says any extra money is helpful in her case.
"When you live on your own and your only income is doing the little work like I'm doing now, it helps. So to have the increase is going to be great because you know insurances and everything we got to take care of." said Gibbs.
However, the Milford Housing Development Corporation says that this will impact income based rental communities. It's not a concern of qualifying to live in these communities, but rather an increase in rent.
David Moore, President of MHDC said, "A lot of our complexes that have some sort of rental assistance, they may be paying no more than 30% of their income for rent and utilities so obviously this kind of increase will increase the cost of housing for them. I'm hoping not an extraordinary amount dollar wise because we're serving probably families that are making somewhere in the neighborhood of less than $1200 a month."
For seniors in this situation, the increase means nothing and they will still have trouble paying bills.
Elden Tunnell, who lives in Marshall Manor said, "I still do a little stuff on the side to make ends me so I can have a little extra money to pay these bills coming in and the only way I can do it is to go out there and get it. Nobody is going to give it to me."
The social security increase comes after months of high inflation. But it might not be enough for seniors who are paying for groceries gas, and energy bills.
"Some people compromise their money, they say I can't get my medicine because I need to pay my bill or need to get me some food or they don't get food so they can get their medicine." said Gibbs.
The aid will take effect come early next year. The question remains will it be enough?
For more information on the upcoming social security check raise, visit ssa.gov.