GEORGETOWN, Del.- The open space near the Sandhill Fields walking and running trail could have some solar panels on it in the near future.
Sussex Sports Center Foundation President Joseph Schell owns the 71 acres of land. Seventeen of it would be used for the solar panels.
Schell is planning to lease the land to TurningPoint Energy to install the panels and set up the electricity.
Director Of Development Jordan Belknap says the goal is to save money for about 800 Delmarva Power customers and the lease money stays on the property.
"The lease rent is an ongoing annual payment to Mr. Schell and it escalates as time goes on and he's gonna use a hundred percent of that land revenue towards the Sussex Sports (Center) Foundation," Belknap said.
Neighbors who live on Murrays Lane have mixed feelings about the project. They say they are happy that it is not a development per say but the panels may be an eyesore they can see from their backyards.
Schell has promised to be a good neighbor.
The ability to do a project like this comes from the passing of a senate bill that got rid of renewable energy barriers.
"To be able to make it accessible is something that's important to all folks," State Senator Ernie Lopez said. "Especially those who may be struggling a little bit right now, as an alternative form of energy because fuel prices are so high."
This is all a proposal right now as some parts of the application need to be approved.
The Georgetown Planning Commission unanimously recommended that Town Council should approve the project. The next town council meeting is Monday, November 14. It is unclear if the project will be on the agenda.