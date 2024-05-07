GEORGETOWN, Del- Six solar energy projects are scheduled to be reviewed on Tuesday by Sussex County Council. Three are in Delmar, two are in Seaford, and one is proposed for Georgetown.
Consolidated Edison (Con-Ed) is seeking conditional use for land on Cast Rite Drive and Hastings Lane. Both of those solar farm projects had public hearings in December 2023.
The third Delmar request is from Sunrise Solar on R & R lane for a solar array. An array is a group of solar panels wired together and creating electricity while a solar farm is a large grouping of solar panels.
Elk Developments is attempting to get arrays built in Seaford. One on Parlier Lane and the other on Oneals Rd. The Georgetown farm proposed by Taylor Mill Road Solar is for land on the road by same name.