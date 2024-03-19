GEORGETOWN, Del- A floating solar array lease agreement could receive approval on Tuesday by the Sussex County Council. It is proposed for 11 acres in a lagoon at the Wolfe Neck Regional Wastewater Facility located between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.
It would feature solar panels that would float on top of the water. The agreement with Noria Energy-Chaberton Energy calls for $2.3 million over 20 years.
According to county officials, the solar array will reduce algae growth by shading a large portion of light that would normally hit the water.
This is the next step in the process after County Council approved the bid from the energy company. Click here for the information available at Tuesday's meeting.