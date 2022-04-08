REHOBOTH BEACH Del. - A Christmas-time favorite makes its spring debut Saturday as Schellville's Easter Eggstravaganza kicks off behind Tanger Outlets Seaside. Crews worked all day Thursday to transform the winter wonderland into an Easter village.
Originally scheduled for one day, the event sold out immediately. They since added two more dates that also sold out, with no plans to add more.
Schell Brothers Marketing Director, Alyssa Titus, says the festivities won't be scaled back any from Christmas. There will be 8,000 hidden eggs around Schellville and visits with the Easter Bunny.
"We're going to have a giant, epic Easter egg hunt, which will kick off the day's festivities'," Titus said. "We have our artisan markets open in full capacity. We have a food truck alley. We have live music every day. We have The Starboard doing bloody Mary's and orange crushes. We have a petting zoo, which is free."
If you missed out on this one, Titus says they to open Schellville the first Friday of every month in the summer.
"One of the things we heard time and time again at Christmas time was, 'We need more fun things like this to do in the area', 'This is so incredible', 'I wish you guys would do more'," Titus said. "We kind of thought long and hard about that an d thought about opportunities that may be could be great experiences for local and tourist families here at Schellville."
Schell Brothers warned people to be wary of ticket scams on their social media last month after tickets sold out.
Easter Eggstravaganza opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Good Friday. They are still looking for volunteers all three days. A schedule of available volunteer positions is on Schell Brothers' website.