CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says all but one group of ponies have arrived at the corral for fall roundup, which started on Aug. 26.
The fire company says a stallion named Twist is to blame. They say after two days and well over 10000 acres covered on horseback, Polaris, pickup truck and on foot, Twist and the herd were spotted Sunday night.
According to the agency, the horses barreled through the cowboys to avoid them when they got close to the corral. As of Thursday night, Twist and the rest of that group remain at large.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it will continue to try and capture the foals before the fall roundup. The agency says, if Twist is captured, he will move south for the winter.
According to the fire company, most fall pickup and buyback foals were moved to the southern herd for the time being.