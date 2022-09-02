SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There is optimism among local business owners as the unofficial end of summer kicks into high gear.
That said, every business has their own unique situation on whether or not they are ready for the rush.
Thompson Island Brewing Company and other SoDEL Concepts eateries are in good shape with staff.
"It's one of the reasons why we're in such good shape. We never stop hiring," Thompson Island Opening Director Matt Patton said. "We're always looking for great people. But we're fully staffed and ready to serve the guests this weekend."
This isn't the same for everyone though as other restaurants lost workers with the school year right around the corner.
Staffing is not just an issue at restaurants. It's also happening at local retail stores. Owner of Blooming Boutique in Lewes Michiko Seto says she has had to reduce hours at all of her stores.
"If we're looking for full-time and management and stuff, if they don't already live here, we used to recruit through the universities and stuff, there's not affordable housing," Seto said. "And that is the problem."
If you are looking for other options to get around this weekend, Scott Thomas of Southern Delaware Tourism says there are plenty of options for you.
"Don't spend half of your weekend looking for parking," Seto said. "Take a shuttle, go to park and ride, take the Jolley Trolley, do rideshare. Just get out. It's going to be a spectacular weekend and I know I'm looking forward to it."
Spending the last moments of summer full of fun but smartly as well.