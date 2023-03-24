Some Concerned Over Liquor License

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Matt's Fish Camp in Fenwick Island is trying to get a new liquor license but some people in town are against it.
The new license is to allow the restaurant to add additional barstools and to serve alcohol on their deck area.
Some locals have sent complaints to the liquor board saying patrons of Matt's Fish Camp are causing disturbances around town.
So Del Concepts, the owner of Matt's Fish Camp commented on the complaints stating that, "They're not a bar, they don't have a bar atmosphere and they try to be good neighbors to the people of Fenwick Island".
The liquor board will have another hearing about the proposed liquor license, virtually on April 12 at 5 p.m.