SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Despite the rain and wind canceling many things on Delmarva, many weekend events are inside or adapting.
The Shore Living Expo is taking place at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Draper Media team will be on hand along with vendors, demonstrations--such as travel planning and dog training--and more. Organizers say the free, family-friendly event celebrates health, wealth, home, & all that makes Delmarva a great place to live.
The SoDel Fest is also indoors this year at Hopkins Heartland. Starting at 12, attendees can sample food, wine, and even see a chef competition.
"There is something and not just something...there is a lot for everyone," founder Stacey LaMotta tells WRDE. "There is a lot of food, a lot of drinks, a lot of great music. Lots of fun, lots of smiles and laughter."
A number of big festivals, such as Boast the Coast and Ocean's Calling were scrapped due to the potentially dangerous weather.
