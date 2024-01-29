SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - Residents of South Bethany are raising concerns over deteriorating water quality within the canals. Bob O'Neal, who lives beside the water, expressed his worries, stating, "If the canals turn out not to be so nice, it's going to be detrimental to the town."
Recent data indicates a significant issue with the water's dissolved oxygen levels. "The DO in June of 2023 was 70 percent higher in 2023 than 2022," explained Dave Wilson, a council member in South Bethany. This increase in dissolved oxygen levels is a critical environmental concern, as lower DO levels can lead to a lack of fish and an increase in algae growth.
To combat these issues, the town is considering several measures. One proposed solution involves installing nets to catch debris and clean the water. Another more extensive measure is dredging the canal to give it a deep clean.
William Shaw, another council member in South Bethany, highlighted the role of homeowners in addressing this crisis. "We'd like homeowners to take responsibility for closing down things that drain into the canal and prevent cut grass and other pollutants from entering the water. All this contributes to the pollution level and the annual problem of algae blooms," Shaw said.
The South Bethany Council plans to continue discussing the water quality in the canals at their next meeting.