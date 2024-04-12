SOUTH BETHANY, Del - South Bethany's Town Council could set the property and rental tax rates and approve the budget for the 2025 fiscal year Friday morning's meeting. It is expected that there will not be an increase to both the property and rental tax rates.
Last year, council approved a property tax rate of $1.30 per hundred acres of assessed valuation. The rental rate was set at 8% of total gross receipts of each residential and commercial property.
According to the town's official newsletter Treasurer Randy Bartholomew presented a 2025 fiscal year budget of $3.47 million.