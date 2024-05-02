SOUTH BETHANY, Del.- South Bethany is gearing up for a battle against unsightly algae infesting its canal system. According to the town, harvesting of the aquatic plant will happen this month. The town says that from May 6 to May 15, crews will be on duty starting at 7:30 a.m. to harvest the green menace. The town is urging locals to delay putting boats in the water to avoid interference with the clean-up.
South Bethany is no stranger to the annual algae problem. In 2023, the town paid an independent contractor to remove the growths while the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control took care of dumping the waste. In the past there have been mixed views on how exactly to get rid of the plant, with some supporting eco-friendly options while others just wanted the plants gone. Other coastal communities like Fenwick Island have also dealt with the algae invading its waterways as well. As for South Bethany, through action and community cooperation, the town aims to rid its waterways of algae.