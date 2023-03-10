HARRINGTON, Del. - South Dupont Highway was closed in both directions at Delaware Avenue due to an electrical hazard, according to the Harrington Police Department Friday morning.
They say the cause of the hazard is a pole and wires that have fallen down.
Police note that Raughley Hill Road is also closed due to an unrelated electrical hazard.
During that time, police asked drivers to use alternate routes to their destinations while DelDOT and crews fix the issues. Some school buses were delayed.
Harrington Police Department announced that one lane opened on southbound Route 13 and all northbound lanes were opened around 11:15 a.m. on Friday.