MILFORD, Del. - The Route 1 Northbound Ramp to Business Route 1, which connects to South Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford, will be closing on Wednesday, July 5 for maintenance and repairs, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
They say the closure is expected to continue through mid-August, weather permitting.
DelDOT is offering the following detour: Drivers will continue on Route 1 to exit at Route 36 (Cedar Beach Road), then turn left onto Route 36 (Cedar Beach Road), returning to Business Route 1 (South Rehoboth Boulevard).