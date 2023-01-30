SALISBURY, Del. - Employees at the South Salisbury Starbucks have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
According to the organization, workers cent a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz to announce their organizing campaign, writing that they are organizing as “partners want to be treated like people” but the company has overemphasized profits at the expense of its employees.
"We have been organizing for some time now, it’s been a bit tough and nerve wrecking. In the end, I’ll feel so relieved with all the support the Union has provided for us. We are excited to have this be set and stone. I can’t wait to finalize this election. The union wont be just best for us partners, it’ll be best for the store too," said Brianna Hurst, a barista who has been with Starbucks since June of last year.
Workers United says that the Salisbury employees are joining a nationwide movement of stores and over 7,000 baristas that have organized for better working conditions.
According to the organization, Starbucks launched a union-busting campaign that resulted in the firing of nearly 200 union leaders across the country, alongside closing unionized stores. They say the board has issued 60 official complaints against the company for over 1,299 violations of federal labor laws.
Starbucks Workers United says the union drive has taken the labor movement by storm, with more new unions formed in 12 months than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. They say there are now over 270 Starbucks stores in 36 states that have successfully unionized and over 315 stores that have filed for union elections.