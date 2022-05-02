SUSEX COUNTY, Del. - Southern Delaware Tourism is highlighting the big impact the travel and tourism industry have locally, as well as all Sussex County has to offer, this National Travel and Tourism Week as they anticipate for a summer of pre-pandemic travel numbers. They say it's a week not just for tourists, but for locals to be tourists in their own home.
Southern Delaware Tourism says while traffic and crowding can be a nuisance to locals, the economic impacts are significant. Tourism creates jobs and, according to Southern Delaware Tourism Executive Director, Scott Thomas, saves locals roughly $1,500 in household taxes.
"It’s such a big industry here in Sussex County," Thomas said. "It brings in roughly $2.3 billion to the economy here, just in the county. And visitor spending, it employs…There’s 18,000 jobs connected to tourism. So, it’s a big deal, and we’re celebrating that and it’s just a way of reminding everyone who visits here and especially everybody who lives here why it’s so important."
While the beaches draw a lot of visitors, Southern Delaware Tourism encourages tourists and locals alike to venture outside of the familiar and explore some of the other attractions Sussex County has to offer in honor of Travel and Tourism Week. Thomas recommends experiencing Nanticoke River Country and the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro.
The number of visitors in Sussex County has grown in recent years. Travel and Tourism Week has added relevance this year, as travel numbers rise and people begin to travel for the first time in years because of the pandemic. Southern Delaware Tourism says it's a challenge to accommodate the growing number of people.
"It’s growing and growing, Thomas said. "And I think right now, the challenge is, how do we support that with workers and shortages in the workforce right now? And hospitality, obviously, is right at the top of that. We’re really working on trying to come up with ways to help with that. That’s the biggest challenge right now."
Find places to explore in Sussex County at visitsoutherndelaware.com.