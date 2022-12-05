WASHINGTON - Twenty Delaware businesses will represent the first state in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as part of the annual Taste of Delaware event.
This event highlights Delaware’s successes in agriculture, small business, and hospitality during the first week of December. It often coincides with Delaware Day, which take place on Dec. 7 and honors the historic day when Delaware became the first state to ratify the constitution.
Businesses out of Sussex County being featured include Dewey Crush, Dogfish Head, Nassau Valley Vineyards, Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company, and The Starboard.