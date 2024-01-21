SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- To celebrate the charm of Southern Delaware and inspire travelers planning their 2024 adventures, Southern Delaware Tourism proudly presents the 8th Annual Southern Delaware Tourism Photo Contest.
The entry deadline is March 8 at 5 p.m., with winners announced March 22nd. This year's contest offers a chance to win fantastic prizes in the following categories:
Grand Prize
The Grand Prize will be awarded to the overall winner, chosen from all entries. Showcase the essence of Southern Delaware through your lens!
Holidays & Events
From New Year's Day to festivals, performances, crawls, concerts, and more, there's always something exciting happening here. Capture the joy and vibrancy of these events. Your photos must feature at least one person and be taken in Sussex County. Be sure to include event names and photo locations.
Amusements & Boardwalk Bites
Southern Delaware is a hub of amusements for all ages, including boardwalk rides, games, water parks, and delicious boardwalk treats like ice cream, fudge, and pizza. Share your moments of fun and indulgence. Your photos must include at least one person and be taken in Sussex County. Check website guidelines for model releases if your photo features recognizable individuals. Don't forget to mention photo locations.
Action Shots
With its beaches, bays, parks, and trails, Southern Delaware is an adventurer's paradise. Capture the thrill of action and movement in the stunning landscapes. Your action shots must feature at least one person in motion. Be aware of model release requirements for photos with recognizable individuals, and include photo locations.
Judging Panel
Your entries will be reviewed by Tony Pratt and Pamela Aquilani, renowned photographers from Southern Delaware. Selected photos will be featured on Southern Delaware Tourism's Instagram feed (@VisitSouthDel) with the hashtag #SoDelPhotoContest2024.
The Grand Prize Winning Photographer will enjoy two nights at the beautiful Coast Rehoboth Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a gift certificate for the Big Fish Restaurant Group, a gift certificate for Kindle in Lewes, a gift certificate for a Dolphin Cruise on Cape Water Tours & Taxi, and an annual Delaware State Parks Pass.
Individual Category Prizes are as follows:
Southern Delaware Holidays & Events
- Two-night stay at Hotel Blue in Lewes
- Gift certificate for The Milton Theatre
- Gift certificate from Bramble & Brine at the Buttery
Southern Delaware Amusements & Boardwalk Bites
- Two-night stay at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center
- Funland Ticket Book
- Gift certificate for Grotto Pizza
Southern Delaware Action Shots
- Two-night stay with Block Party Hotels at either Beach House Dewey or Atlantic Oceanside Dewey
- Gift certificate from East of Maui
- Gift card for Dewey Beer Company
To find contest rules and entry instructions and to upload your entries, go to https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/southern-delaware-tourism-photo-contest.